The police on the 73-year-old’s weapon possession: “We always handle information quickly”

– I cannot comment on the specific case, but in general I can say that we always handle the information we receive quickly to determine whether there are reasons to dispose of weapons, says Petra Johansson, group manager for weapons handlers at the police in the southern region.

Hear Petra Johansson in the clip above.

There are a large number of journal entries about the accused man’s mental health. At one point it is also noted that he has access to weapons. But that information was not made known to the police. A preliminary investigation into misconduct in healthcare has now been launched.

CUT: The warning signs before the murder of Teleborg in Växjö