Twenty4Tim & Romina Palm : They are now working together

Romina Palm (23) and Twenty4Tim (26) are not only influencer colleagues, but also really good friends.

After her Separation from Stefano Zarella (32), ex-GNTM finalist Romina first took a social media break to regain strength for herself and her life Reassign.

Now she’s back and starting straight away and supporting influencer Twenty4Tim with a mega project!

He is a good friend of hers and is currently working hard on his music career. After three successful singles, the album will follow this spring. The 26-year-old will even go on tour throughout Germany from autumn.

Tim not only prepares himself musically for his tour, but also physically and has already lost over 7 kilos.

How Romina now supports him in his musical career? She will star in his latest music video!

With the words she is “beautiful”, “proud dog mommy”, “changeable”, “stylish” and a “great friend” Twenty4Tim announces this news on Instagram.

It will already the fourth music video by Twenty4Tim and Romina will have a guest role in it. She shouldn’t be the only well-known guest either. Who else will play is still a secret.

Already in his In the last music videos, some stars like rapper Katja Krasavice, TV star Désirée Nick, slug Micaela Schäfer, ex-bachelor Niko Griesert, ex-bachelorette Gerda Lewis and fitness star Sophia Thiel and even fans from his community have played along.

So Romina is following in big footsteps here!