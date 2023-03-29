Death of an Algerian during a bac test in France: his father wants to file a complaint

Last week, the Algerian community based in Lille, France was shaken by the death of one of its members. Indeed, during a bac test at the Gaston Berger high school in Lille, the young Nadir, aged 19, suffered a heart attack which ended his life.

Following this incident, several students complained about a lack of responsiveness on the part of the adults responsible for supervising the exam in question. Following these testimonies, two investigations were opened. In particular from the French Ministry of Education and the Lille prosecutor’s office.

Following the death of a student from the Gaston Berger high school in Lille, I contacted the General Inspectorate for an administrative investigation in order to clarify the conditions of his care before the arrival of help. I renew my condolences to his family and to the educational community. pic.twitter.com/APMkbvRe6f — Pap Ndiaye (@PapTheDay) March 23, 2023

Death of an Algerian following a heart attack during a bac test: "it's scandalous", denounces his father

In a testimony given to TF1Info, Tidjani Bekkadour-Benatia returned to the death of his son Nadir. Indeed, he says, over time, his family have received many testimonies about what happened in this room on the day of the exam.

Indeed, the latter say that on Tuesday March 21, following his heart attack, Nadir remained on the ground, inanimate for about twenty minutes. The eight supervisors present on the day of the event did not do a few things to save his life. And asked the rest of the students to continue the exam.

Nadir’s father denounces behavior that is not dignified, “it’s scandalous” he said. And this, before continuing “we left him alone for a long time”. The latter also indicated that he had decided to file a complaint as soon as he returned to France. And this, for failure to assist a person in danger. The father regrets the fact that the school in question has not set up a doctor. And this, to help his son, while the officials of this establishment were already aware of his illness.

A kitty launched for the funeral of Nadir

Nadir was buried in Oran in Algeria, his birthplace. Although the repatriation of Nadir’s body was taken care of by the Algerian consulate. A kitty has been launched in France. And this, to contribute to the funeral of the young man in his country of origin.

This kitty was launched on March 24 by the colleagues of Nadir’s father. And this, to help the family of the high school student who died following a heart attack during a bac test in Lille. The jackpot raised the sum of 1500 euros.

