"She was sweating, she was in pain...": Salvatore Adamo remembers this slap during his first scene with a famous singer

Tuesday March 28, Salvatore Adamo was the guest of Jacques Pessis in his program Les Clefs d’une vie broadcast on Sud Radio. In the first minutes of their exchange, the singer remembered his first scene with a famous artist.
Savior Adam is back in stores with a new album called In French Please !, available since January 27th. In this opus, the 79-year-old singer performs 14 revisited standards, from Bob Dylan To Elton John Passing by Simply Red or Pearl Jam. To talk about it, he accepted the invitation of Jacques Pessis on his show The keys of a life broadcast on Sud Radio. The opportunity for the host to discuss his career with him through key dates. Thus, on July 8, 1963, Salvatore Adamo made his television debut in star schoola program presented by Aimee Mortimer from 1956 to 1963 on RTF Television. She was introduced to him by Annie Cordy, who was none other than her stage godmother. “She took me under her wing for that show“, confié Salvatore Adamo.
That memory of Annie Cordy”flu” which marked Salvatore Adamo
He then remembered his first scene with the Belgian artist, who died on September 4, 2020 at the age of 92. “She had taken me in the first part of her show in Belgium. I was barely known and stayed backstage to watch her after she sang my three songs and she had the flu, but unbelievably bad“, he told. And to continue: “At one point, she was singing a song in overalls. She lay down on the floor for her act. She was sweating, she was in pain, she turned to me, she gave me a wink and that was a life lesson for me. The Show Must Go On !“
Ce “light misunderstanding” which he faced in the 70s
Following his interview with Jacques Pessis, Salvatore Adamo returned to some of his greatest musical successes, in particular the title It’s my lifereleased in 1975.”It’s a song in which, of course, I address my audience. There had been a slight misunderstanding around the 75s when I had written a lot of songs that were a little more concerned, more social and some people only expected very light songs from me.. At least it set things straight and today it’s one of the most talked about songs with Tombe la neige (1976)“, he explained.