Descemer Bueno celebrates the premiere of Enrique Iglesias’ latest album with songs written by him

Enrique Iglesias releases his new and latest studio album this Friday Final Vol.2, with which he ends his recording career. An album for whose composition he has teamed up with Descemer Well, who is behind some of the songs that make it up.

Among the songs in which the Cuban composer appears in the credits are: “Space in your heart”, “La Botella” with El Alfa, “Cry me a river” with Belinda, “I’m getting used to it” or “That’s life” with María Becerraone of the singles from the album that Enrique Iglesias had released weeks ago.

One of the newly released songs on Enrique Iglesias’ YouTube channel that is having the best reception is “La Botella”, his collaboration with the Dominican El Alfa, which It is Descemer’s favorite on this album, as he acknowledged weeks ago.

Precisely with this song he uploaded a video to Facebook to alert all his followers to listen to this song and the others from Enrique’s album, with whom he has been working for more than a decade.