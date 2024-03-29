Exotic dancer stabs partner in Miami Beach hotel

An exotic dancer was arrested for stabbing her partner 10 to 15 times at a Miami Beach hotel.

Tequila Rajanee Campbell27, of Memphis, Tennessee, attacked another stripper at the hotel at 841 Collins Avenue on Tuesday night.

The victim received between 10 and 15 stab wounds throughout his body and one of his lungs collapsed. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where doctors removed the gun, which she had lodged in her shoulder.

The victim, who was not identified to the media, told police that she arrived at her hotel room and found Campbell there, whom she had known since they both worked together as exotic dancers in Memphis.

According to her story, they began arguing because Campbell told her he needed to stay there because she “owed him,” a reference to an old incident in Tennessee, where Campbell accused her of stealing from him. Then, she started stabbing her.

“Someone come before I kill this bitch,” Campbell yelled, according to the victim.

On Wednesday, the Police arrested the aggressor, who reported that on the day of the events she was walking around Miami Beach with the victim and that they both agreed to stay at the hotel.

According to her version, she was sleeping in the room when the victim woke her up by throwing a lamp or a nightstand at her head.

In response, she grabbed an object she believed to be a comb and began moving her arms toward the victim, but denied stabbing her.

NBC Miami reports that Campbell was arrested, charged with attempted second-degree murder.

On Thursday he appeared in court, where Judge Mindy S. Glazer ordered him held in prison without bail.