Xabi Alonso ends the mystery and announces where he will continue as coach

MUNICH -. Xabi Alonso He will remain as coach of the Bayer Leverkusen and put an end to speculation linking him to Liverpool o Bayern Munich which will soon have vacancies.

“This is the right place for me to develop as a coach,” Alonso said on Friday, adding that his team’s desire to succeed is one of the key reasons for staying.

“They gave me so many reasons to continue believing in the team, their commitment, their desire, their hunger to have a great season, I feel like my work is not done here,” said the 42-year-old coach.

“I want to help the team and I want to help develop the young players.”

He also said he reflected on his future during the international break before informing his club.

Leverkusen are on course to win their first Bundesliga title and are 10 points clear at the top with eight games remaining. The team, which was in the relegation zone when Alonso took over in October 2022, remains unbeaten this season in all competitions.

Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Bochum at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, December 20, 2023. AP/Martin Meissner

Because of this, Alonso has become one of the most sought-after technicians in the world. He has two seasons left on his contract with Leverkusen. This is Alonso’s first opportunity with a first team and the former player has emphasized that he continues to learn.

The former Spanish midfielder played for Bayern and Liverpool. Both clubs are looking for new coaches for the next campaign.

But Alonso says he wants to turn Bayer Leverkusen into a Champions League contender because it is virtually certain to return to Europe’s top competition next season.

Leverkusen’s next match is this Saturday against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. With this duel they begin a series of eight games in 29 days in which they will also play the semifinal of the German Cup and the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

Source: AP