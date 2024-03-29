Neymar throws the first ball on the Miami Marlins Opening Day

The soccer star Neymar Jr. walked onto the baseball diamond to throw out the iconic first pitch in the NBA’s opening game. Miami Marlinsunleashing excitement and rumors in the Miami sports community.

After attending prominent sporting events in the area, the Brazilian star was the center of attention as he opened the Marlins’ 2024 season against the Pittsburgh Pirates this Thursday.

The visit of the PSG player is accompanied by intriguing murmurs about his possible incorporation to Inter Miami, given his link with famous players such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

Both football figures, closely related to Neymar since their time in Barcelona, ​​are currently in Miami, fueling the idea of ​​a meeting of the trident known as ‘MSN’.

At the game, Neymar received a personalized Marlins jersey, highlighting the American league’s warm welcome to international figures.

Although it has not yet been confirmed whether there has been a private meeting with his former teammates at Barça, his presence at Miami sporting events such as the Miami Open and the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors, points to a particular interest in the region’s athletic scene.

While speculation continues, the stay of the Brazilian forward in the city of the Sun promises to keep fans eager to confirm whether there will be a change of sporting territory for this star.