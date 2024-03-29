“Tell Lies” is here! The Goddess will make you dance with her cumbia

It was one of the most anticipated releases of the week, and it’s here. Dianelys Alfonso Cartaya, better known as The goddessreleased his new song this Friday, March 29 “Tell me Lies”with which ventures into the cumbia genre.

With “Tell me lies”, the Cuban singer pleases her most loyal audience, who were eager to hear her voice on a cumbia base. And it seems that La Diosa has not disappointed her fans, who are delighted with the result of this song, which is available on YouTube with a video clip starring her and an attractive model, with whom she shares knowing glances and even a dance at the same time. end of the audiovisual. Will we be facing the new fashion challenge? We will have to wait to find out.

The reactions to this song have not been long in coming, and her followers quickly congratulated her on her new song, which promises to be played a lot this season…

“A great song, dear, that’s what we like, your beautiful music”“I loved that song and the way you interpreted it. Good for you, blessings”, “Here I am supporting the best and most complete: LA DIOSA” or “The video is beautiful and the song is very delicious to dance to”, are some of the comments that are read below the video of “Tell me lies.”

With this release, The Goddess demonstrates once again her versatility when it comes to singing in different musical genres. What do you think of the Cuban singer’s new song?