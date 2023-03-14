Diablo 4 in the Xbox Game Pass as soon as it is released? We have an answer

Diablo 4 is coming this year and the beta will start soon. Fans are on the alert, especially Xbox players given the proximity of Microsoft and Blizzard. Is a Diablo 4 release in Xbox Game Pass day one planned?

Diablo 4, the king of hack’n slash for many, will be back soon. It will start with a beta test phase which will start from March 17 on consoles and PC, then the game will be released shortly before the summer if all goes well. In any case, according to the latest news, these are the plans, despite the reluctance of some developers.

At any rate, Diablo 4 will arrive this year and players expect a lot more after the controversies caused by Diablo Immortal. The license needs to shine and now is the time.

Diablo 4 will be available from next june 6 on PS5, PS4 and PC, but also on Xbox Series and Xbox One. Moreover, fans hope that the proximity between Microsoft and Blizzard could lead to something concrete, in particular the arrival of the game in the Xbox Game Pass. And we have an answer.

Diablo 4 in Xbox Game Pass? The big boss’s response

If we know that Microsoft has been charming Activision Blizzard since it plans to buy it, it is also true that Diablo 4 has often made its big announcements at Xbox events. Especially the first big presentations that turned squarely on Xbox Series X. It’s a fact, the two companies have been getting along wonderfully for a while and fans are wondering if something is planned for Xbox players. Many then asked Game Director Rod Fergusson if Diablo 4 would be coming to Xbox Game Pass when it releases, or maybe a bit later. Unfortunately, no, nothing is planned at the moment.

It’s great to see the excitement surrounding the beta of Diablo 4 ! We have also received many questions about the possibility of streaming the game on the Xbox Game Pass and I want to tell you that we have no plans for this. Visit the Sanctuary during the Beta Early Access Weekend, starting March 17!

Not now, but maybe later?

The door is not completely closed, however, since Fergusson says that nothing is planned “for the moment”, but obviously Diablo 4 will not be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Unless that changes by then. For the moment, Microsoft is still battling to get their hands on Activision-Blizzard and is trying to do everything it can to get CMA and Sony to give in. But there’s plenty to do, even if Microsoft’s latest offer for Call of Duty and PS Plus seems hard to refuse.