Diablo 4: We’re giving away a beta key – join in now!

The Diablo 4 Open Beta is fast approaching and fan excitement is building. The preloads are already in full swing, as pre-orders can start as early as Friday, March 17th and the Play Open Beta to your heart’s content. It includes the complete prologue as well as the first act, including several side quests, world bosses and some more. This weekend you can also test three of the five classes. A week later (March 24th) the Open Beta will then be open to all fans for three days, including the remaining two classes. We have already accompanied the launch of the pre-order beta with several info articles, you can find all the important key data here, for example.

Can’t wait any longer and want to check out the pre-order beta for yourself? Then maybe your lucky day: Blizzard kindly sent us an extra key for the pre-order beta, which we are happy to give you. (Note that this is a key for the PC version, it is not valid for Playstation and Xbox!) Since time is running out and we really only have one key to give away, we want to make things as uncomplicated as possible.

Diablo 4: Get a free beta key

If you want to win the PC key, simply enter your email address in the field below. Also, feel free to write us under this message in the comments which class in Diablo 4 you want to play first.

Among all participants a person at random pulled. The closing date for entries is Friday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.!

To redeem the key, you need one free Battle.net account, requires a persistent internet connection to play. The system requirements tells you Blizzard here. All information about redeeming the beta key can be found here. To take part in the competition you need a free account on pcgames.de. Address data will not be passed on to third parties and will only be used as part of the raffle. As always, legal recourse is excluded and a cash payment of the prizes is not possible. Our General competition conditions can be found here.

