DIRECT. War in Ukraine: China is “ready to stand firmly by Russia’s side”, assures Xi Jinping on a visit to Moscow

Find here all of our live #UKRAINE

: For the sixth consecutive year, Finland has won the place of the happiest country in the world in a annual index (content in English) sponsored by the UN. The latter revealed that kindness is up sharply in Ukraine but declining in Russia. The World Happiness Report is a measure of happiness published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network every year since 2012.

: Russia responds. Moscow announces the opening of a criminal investigation against the prosecutor and three judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), after the issuance by this court of an arrest warrant targeting Vladimir Putin for the “deportation” illegal child abuse in Ukraine.

: Here are the articles not to be missed today on our site:

Banks, States, private funds… Who finances fossil fuels, the main cause of global warming?

Before Paris 2024, how mass surveillance became an Olympic discipline.

With Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, we explain how China is trying to put itself back at the center of international negotiations.

: Ukraine asks Chinese President Xi Jinping to“use influence” on Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow to “end” to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, says the spokesman for Ukrainian diplomacy.

: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are meeting in Moscow today, as part of a three-day official visit. Unsurprisingly, the two leaders will discuss Beijing’s proposed plan to settle the conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin said, as the Chinese head of state arrived in the Russian capital late morning

: Shortly before the arrival in Moscow of the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, the Secretary of the Ukrainian Security Council, Oleksiï Danilov, called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. “Formula for the successful realization of the Chinese ‘peace plan’. The first and main clause is the surrender or withdrawal of Russian occupation forces from Ukrainian territory”, he tweeted, as China intends to play a mediating role on the international scene.

: “China has a clear interest in presenting itself as a responsible power, which contributes to global stability.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected in Moscow. He is to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, there for three days. Will there be any question of peace negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine? Is China imposing itself as a new mediator on the international scene? In what interest? Franceinfo looks back on the foreign policy of the world’s second economic power.