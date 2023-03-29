DIRECT. War in Ukraine: the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency expected at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

What there is to know

For the second time since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, goes on Wednesday March 29 to the nuclear power plant of Zaporijjia (Ukraine) , the largest nuclear power plant in Europe occupied by Russian forces. The head of the IAEA and his delegation should arrive on the site in the morning and leave during the afternoon, according to the Tass agency quoting an official from the Russian operator Rosenergoatom.

On March 22, Rafael Grossi warned that the plant was in a “precarious state”. According to the IAEA, the “last emergency power line”damaged since March 1, remains “disconnected and in repair”. However, as a last resort, it makes it possible to ensure nuclear safety and security in Zaporijjia, in particular by cooling its reactors. Follow our live.

Nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children deported by Russia, according to Ukraine. In total at this stage, the Ukrainian authorities have registered 19,514 Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia, according to the National Information Office of the Ministry of Reintegration. Just over 300 children – 327 – were able to return to Ukraine.

The National Assembly recognizes the Holodomor as a genocide. The French lower house recognized as a genocide the Holodomora famine caused in the early 1930s in Ukraine by the Soviet authorities, which had caused the death of several million people. “Gratitude to the deputies of the National Assembly for this historic decision”reacted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a tweet published in French shortly after the vote.