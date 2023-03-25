Discussion ended with bullets between elements of the Prosecutor’s Office in the hotel; two dead

Juarez City.- A discussion between elements of the Prosecutor’s Office left a commander and an agent lifeless tonight.

The events occurred at the Hotel Flamingo located on Paseo Triunfo de la República and Calle Filosofía.

A version in the place indicates that Commander Garza and an agent came to the place to call the attention of an element that was watching some detainees rooted in the place, since he was drunk.

After the discussion, the scolded officer drew his weapon and fired at the officer, wounding him; the commander’s companion fired at the assailant.

Commander Garza was taken injured to a nearby hospital where moments later they reported his death.

The officer, identified by the last name Alemán, who killed the other agent, was detained under investigation of the facts.

With this double murder, the number of intentional homicides reached 94 in the month of March.