Disney buys “Mobile 101”, the series about the rise and fall of Nokia

As the streaming industry progresses, the battle between the different platforms becomes more and more fierce (we can all tell just by looking at the wide offer in the sector).

While price and accessibility are important factors for consumers, the quality and quantity of content are decisive factors.

Netflix is ​​the pioneer in the streaming industry and, of course, has the advantage. If at the beginning its success was due to the fact that it was the first, now, it is also largely supported by its vast library of original productions.

Only in 2020, Netflix spent a whopping $19.1 billion on content, with a focus on producing high-quality shows and movies. Some of his most popular originals were Stranger Things, The Crown, and Bridgerton.

Disney+ entered the streaming industry in 2019 and quickly became a major player. He had a trump card: his impressive library of content from franchises like Star Wars and Marvel.

Likewise, Disney+ has invested heavily in producing new content specifically for the platform. The Mandalorian is one of the most popular originals on the platform.

Amazon Prime Video He has also made a name for himself in the streaming industry thanks to his original productions.

“Mobile 101”, the series about Nokia

One of the strategies of streaming platforms is based on buying small productions from countries far from Hollywood. An example is the Korean series “The Squid Game”, an unprecedented success for a non-US program.

Along the same lines, Disney+ points with the purchase of the rights to “Mobile 101, a Nokia Story”a series about the rise and fall of the Finnish company.

The six-part series, produced by Finland’s Rabbit Films, sheds light on how a small company specializing in rubber boots became the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturer at the turn of the 21st century. Variety.

The series has already been bought by Disney+ Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium, and could be acquired by Disney+ Latam and global.

Walter Presents, meanwhile, bought the rights for the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“Mobile 101” premiered in 2022 with great praise from critics and the public.

