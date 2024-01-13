Djokovic claims to be ready to start the year with a title, as usual

MELBOURNE.- The injury update Novak Djokovic was positive on the eve of the start of the defense of his title in the Australian Open.

Djokovic injured his wrist while playing the United Cup con Serbia last week and needed treatment twice in the quarterfinal loss to the Australian Alex de Minaur.

“My wrist is fine, I had time from the last match against Minaur until my first duel here to recover“, he indicated, “I have been training well. Pain-free practice sessions. Alright. Everything looks fine”.

Djokovic has become accustomed to starting the year with a title in Australia. He is in the middle of a 28-fight winning streak in Melbourne Park, where he has won 10 individual titles, something that is unprecedented. This has greatly contributed to his 24 titles of Grand Slam.

djokotrofeomasters.jpg Serbia’s Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning the final match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin on November 19, 2023. AFP / Tiziana FABI

Then you feel at home. He hosted the “A Night with Novak and Friends” event at Rod Laver Arena and announced before the organizers that he would play the night match on Sunday — the first day of the Grand Slam of 15 days.

Both individual champions will compete in the night sessions: Djokovic will open against Dino Prizmic, of the qualifying round, followed by Aryna Sabalenka ante Ella Seidel.

The fourth seed Jannik Sinnerwho beat Djokovic twice in one month last year, will begin his path on center court against Botic from the Zandschulp. This duel will follow the confrontation between Maria Sakkari (8) ante Nao Hibino. Caroline Wozniacki, champion in 2018 and returning to Melbourne Park After becoming a mother, she will open the night session at the Margaret Court Arena.

The first round will take place over the first three days and Organizers hope to have fewer duels that extend late into the night.

Djokovic won 27 of 28 matches at Grand Slams last year and their only defeat was in the final of Wimbledon ante Carlos Alcaraz. He is determined to finish better in 2024 and win the gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

When asked on Saturday if the call Golden Slam — winning the four majors and the Olympics — was in his sights, Djokovic admitted that it was no secret that he wants to win all the major tournaments.

Thirst for more in Australia:

“It’s no different this year”, he indicated. “I hope to be able to start the season in the same way that I have started my campaigns, most of them, with a victory in Australia. My favorite place without a doubt.”

Djokovic has won four of the last five titles in Australia —The only one he missed was because he could not participate after being deported the day before the start of the tournament in 2022 because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

This is why he considers his victory last year, in straight sets against Stefanos Tsitsipasas his best.

Alcaraz is the second seed and could face Djokovic until the final. Beat “Nole” in the Rod Laver Arena It would be something that the 20-year-old Spaniard would enjoy immensely.

Source: AP