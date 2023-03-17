Do they fit or what? ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ has a Pac-Man-style video game and it’s a gem

It was considered one of the best films of the last year and shone with different nominations in the last awards season, including the Oscars 2023 (although it did not take any statuette) And now, The Banshees of Inisherin has its own video game to play an online game.

Illustrative image of the video game. Photo: Cogs and Marvel.

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ has its Pac-Man-style video game

Some of you may have already seen it, but for those who haven’twe tell you quickly what it’s about The Banshees of Inisherin. The story is set at the end of the Irish Civil War and introduces us to two lifelong friends, Colm (Brendan Gleeson) and Pádraic (Colin Farrell), who live on a rather calm remote island… So calm it’s very boring.

In that sense, Colm, who is a passionate musician, has entered a very strong life dilemma because he wants to give his life a purpose and be someone recognized for his art. And this makes it ‘paint the line’ with Pádraic, whom he considers a guy without grace, conformist, boring and attached to his routine.

When Colm tells Pádraic that he doesn’t want them to talk to each other anymore, the latter is heartbroken, a little angry, and demands an explanation. And because he is very insistent, Colm decides to give him an ultimatum: if Pádraic continues to search for it, the musician will cut off his own finger. And there is this wave of The Banshees of Inisherin and the video game we are talking about now.

Illustrative of ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’. Photo: Searchlight Pictures.

This little game called Banshees: The Game developed by the Cogs & Marvel agency, lets us control Colm as he goes collecting each of his mutilated fingers while escaping from Pádraic. And as you progress through levels, more characters are added to this maze style Pac-Man.

The idea is to collect each finger to be able to enter the bar that is in the middle of the stage and win the game. what a way to adapt The Banshees of Inisherin to an 8-bit video game, right? If you want to play a game, Find the game at this link.

This is what the Pac-Man style ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ video game looks like. Photo: Cogs and Marvel.

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and their analogy. the Irish war

As we said before, The Banshees of Inisherin It was one of the best movies of the last year, so much so that they made this video game for it. But beyond that, the tape it has an important background that the director and writer, Martin McDonagh, wanted to deal with this film of drama and black humor.

Colm and Pádraic’s broken friendship is an analogy to the Irish Civil War, this in the sense of how Ireland broke up after the conflict. That is to say, it is a representation of how the Irish were first a united people in search of their independence from the United Kingdom, and then they divided forming the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

We talk more about this and others interesting facts about the movie here. It would have been cool if he had won an Oscar, but hey, already having nominations at the Academy Awards is something to stand out. The film is currently on the billboard in Mexico.

It may interest you