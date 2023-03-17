Ole! 7 Spanish bands and artists to check out at Vive Latino 2023

We are very close to the return of one of our favorite festivals, neither more nor less than Vive Latino 2023. Of course, in the lineup there is a lot of talent from Mexico and a large part of Latin America. However, from the ‘motherland’ we also have spanish bands and artists that are worth checking out at the festival (Not for nothing do they have their own Vive en España).

It is no secret to anyone that this country brings a lot of interesting acts to Vive Latino and of course this new edition of Vive Latino is no exception, because on the poster of the Ibero-American Festival of Musical Culture we see Spanish bands and artists for all tastesfrom those who are into rap to indie rock and even flamenco or folk.

7 Spanish bands and artists to check out at Vive Latino 2023

We know that many will jump into Vive Latino 2023 to see Red Hot Chili Peppers, Los Bunkers, Austin TV, Alt-J, The Black Crowes and UB-40 among others. But if you already bought the ticket and will be at the Foro Sol this March 18 and 19, they can also turn around to keep an eye on some Spanish bands and artists.

And if you are one of those who like to broaden your musical horizons and discover new proposals, run for pencil and paper, take notes and check your schedules, because Here we will tell you about 7 Spanish bands and artists that are worth checking out at Vive Latino 2023. They are ready? Here we go?

Vive Latino 2023 poster/Photo: OCESA

Bread

We start strong with this list of Spanish bands and artists at Vive Latino 2023, Well, it’s time to talk about a singer-songwriter who needs no introduction, neither more nor less than Bread. For a long time, this musician from Madrid has been a benchmark for the industry in Spain together with the Pereza group.

However, in 2011, after the separation of this group, Leiva began his solo career and from that moment on he became one of the most important musicians in his country., with a great proposal of pop rock and arriving lyrics. Without a doubt, you cannot miss it at Vive Latino 2023.

Miss Caffeine

Now, if you are more fans of indie rock and pop, don’t worry, we also bring you a perfect option among all these Spanish bands and artists. Miss Caffeina is a group from Madrid who has been making noise for a while with his proposal full of happy songs but loaded with melancholy, the perfect combination.

Although they have been playing together for several years, it was not until 2016 that they became famous thanks to their third album, Detroit. From that moment they became one of the groups with the most hype in their native country and in other parts of the world. So now you know, If those catchy and sad melodies beat you, you have to see them at Vive Latino 2023.

Sen Sense

As we mentioned before, in the proposals of Spanish bands and artists for Vive Latino 2023 there is something for all tastes. And to show this we have Sen Senra, a young man who is doing very interesting things combining genres like rock, psychedelia, garage and R&B with hip-hop and even some urban.

To give you an idea of ​​how hot he is, this singer-songwriter from Vigo has collaborated with names as diverse as C. Tangana, Julieta Venegas and Álvaro Díaz. Sen Senra has already performed at some festivals in Mexicobut we are sure that with his show at Vive Latino 2023 he will win over a lot of fans who will be nailed by his amazing project.

Cala Vento

From an act that is difficult to pigeonhole into a single genre, it is time to focus on a group that is very clear about what it wants: to play good rock. Of course we talk about Cala Vento, the perfect option for Spanish bands and artists at Vive Latino 2023 for those looking for distorted guitars.

This Catalan duo took the Spanish scene by surprise, because with drums and guitar they manage to sound like a complete band (and they have even come to compare them with groups like Japandroids and No Age). So if you feel like having a good time listening to energetic songs, you can’t miss them at this Vive Latino.

Guitarricadelafuente

From a project that has been struck out, it is time to lower the volume a few lines to tell you about one of the most raffled young people in this list of Spanish bands and artists who will raffle at Vive Latino 2023. Of course we are talking about Guitarricadelafuente, a boy who, despite his young age, is a promise of music in Spanish.

For some years, this singer-songwriter put together a unique sound, in which he mixes folk with new flamenco and Spanish rumbaand even his songs have been heard in popular series, such as Elite. And without a doubt, we want to hear it live and in full color at Vive Latino, because we sign whatever they want so that their proposal will leave them with a great taste in their mouths.

Kase. O Jazz Magnetism

For many, Kase. O It does not need an introduction, because of the Spanish bands and artists that will perform at Vive Latino 2023, it is perhaps one of the best known. Of course many will remember him for being one of the members of Violadores del Verso (one of the most influential groups of rap in Spanish), but he also has a pretty solid solo career.

However, On this occasion he will return to Vive Latino to play with one of the most fascinating proposals of his entire career: Jazz Magnetisma band with whom they put together an explosive combination between hip-hop and jazz that will surely turn on everyone who decides to see it at the festival.

Sidonie

Last but not least, we close this list of the Spanish bands and artists who should check out Vive Latino 2023 with Sidonie. Originally from Barcelona, ​​this group has been fighting hard in the alternative scene in Spain, playing rock with psychedelic overtones, although in recent years they have delved more into pop.

Throughout his enormous career, Sidonie has collaborated with all kinds of important artists from his country, such as Joan Manuel Serrat, Love of Lesbian and even Los Del Río (yes, the same as “La Macarena”). Now, after triumphing at Vive Latino in Zaragoza, the band will be present at the Chilango version of the festival where they will create a great atmosphere to the rhythm of their catchy songs.

