dollar today | At the end of the month, the blue price rises to $394 and the cash with liquid exceeds $405

The financial and informal dollars are in search of new equilibrium prices, after the measures promoted by the Minister of Economy

On the last day of March, the blue dollar rises one peso and trades at $394 in the caves of downtown Buenos Aires, while financial dollars operate with an upward trend, marking new all-time highs.

In the stock market, the dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is traded at $405,51; Meanwhile he MEP is offered in $394,27.

In the foreign exchange market, the retail official dollar it is sold at an average price of $216.24, with a rise of 44 cents compared to yesterday.

In it wholesale marketthe US currency is located at $209, with an increase of 41 cents compared to the previous closing.

Despite the IMF restrictions, the Government continues to intervene in the stock market dollars

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

He Dolar blue It is located at $394 for sale and $390 for purchase.

How financial dollars operate

What is the official dollar price

Thus, the dollar with the 30% surcharge -contemplated in the COUNTRY tax-, marks an average of $280.54 per unit, and with the advance on account of the Income Tax of 35% on the purchase of foreign currency, to $356 .07.

Meanwhile, the dollar allocated to tourism abroad -and which has a rate of 45%- stands at $377.65, while for purchases over 300 dollars -and which has an additional tax of 25%-, it is located in $432,48.

The new record in the price of the market put the entire market on alert

The currency gap

Lastly, the exchange gap between the average retail dollar published by the BCRA and the different exchange rates is as follows: