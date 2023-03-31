The porn actress Stormy Daniels took advantage of the accusation against Donald Trump to promote her products

The pornographic actress Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels, wrote through her account on the social network Twitter, that the requests to receive merchandising from her brand have increased. “Thank you for that and expect deliveries to take a few more days,” she warned.

Clifford, has expressed his gratitude for the “support and love” received in recent months in the case of alleged bribery by former US President Donald Trump, who has been indicted in recent hours by a popular jury.

Thank you all for your support and love. I have so many messages coming in that I can’t reply. I don’t want to open my champagne either, ”wrote the adult entertainment actress through her account on her Twitter social network.

The actress offers a variety of products on her website, some with purely pornographic content and others less explicit, such as a calendar in which she appears posing.

One of the most striking products is a doll with a face very similar to that of Donald Trump called Chomp A Chump, it is a chewable toy that is signed by the actress and whose name is phonetically similar to that of the former president. The product is listed as out of stock on the page.

In addition to toys, the adult entertainment actress offers other products such as T-shirts, sweaters, stickers, posters with her photos, underwear, accessories, among others.

One of the most popular is a comic in which the actress is a kind of superhero.

The case stems from the scandal over the possible secret payment of $130,000 to Stormy Daniels by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen. Trump has thus become the first former US president to be charged, which could end his aspirations to return to the White House in the elections scheduled for 2024 in the North American country.

The Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office had offered Trump the possibility of testifying in this case of alleged bribery, in which the porn actress would have received said amount of money so as not to reveal that she had alleged relations with the magnate almost 20 years ago. Her management was hidden in the accounts of the Trump Organization, Trump’s company, during the 2016 election campaign.

Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury for paying a porn actress to buy her silence before the 2016 election, a violation of campaign finance laws.

Last week, Trump warned of a potential “death and destruction” situation if he were indicted.

Trump, who has denied wrongdoing and attacked the investigation, is scheduled to turn himself in to authorities next week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss a matter that remains under seal.

Stormy Daniels, an actress and adult film director, has said she received the money in exchange for keeping quiet about a sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006, who was already married to his current wife, Melania.

The imputation of Donald Trump, an unprecedented event in the history of the United States because it is a former president, stems from a case that dates back to 2006 but that did not see the light of day until 2018, when the porn actress directly and indirectly pointed out public to the tycoon for an alleged extramarital ‘affair’ that entailed multiple legal derivatives.

According to Clifford, the meeting took place in July 2006, during a charity golf tournament that would have ended with both in a hotel room in Lake Tahoe, located between California and Nevada. The former president, who at that time was already married to his current wife -in fact, had just given birth- has always denied that he had any sexual relationship with the actress.

The fact in question would not have been one of the many accusations of infidelity or even harassment leveled against Trump in recent years if it were not for the fact that in 2016, a few days before the elections that brought the Republican leader to the White House, Clifford received a payment of $130,000.

With this money, in which Trump’s then lawyer, Michael Cohen, mediated, the tycoon supposedly guaranteed the woman’s silence. She alleges she accepted the money out of fear for her family’s safety and claims she received advance warning: In 2011, a man approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot to tell her to “leave Trump alone,” according to her claim. version, after agreeing to an interview.

Said interview, with the magazine ‘In Touch’, did not see the light of day in its entirety until 2018, the year in which the scandal finished making itself known. Clifford spoke at length on television, at the cost of being threatened with a million-dollar lawsuit in which Trump’s legal team alleged that the actress was violating a confidentiality agreement.

These types of agreements are legal, to the extent that it is allowed to pay someone in exchange for their silence, but in this case the nuance is that it was done shortly before an election. Therefore, ethical questions aside, a large part of the key in this case revolves around whether Trump violated the regulations regarding campaigns.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to various crimes, including campaign finance violations, for various payments, including the one made to Stormy Daniels. Initially, he said that he had acted on his behalf, but under oath he ended by stating that Trump personally instructed him to deliver the $130,000 to Clifford and returned an equal amount.

The former president has acknowledged the payment to his former lawyer, but has denied irregularities, as well as the alleged extramarital relationship that is at the origin of this entire case.

For now, the only one who has been held accountable for this scandal has been Cohen, sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 and who has ended up being the key piece in going from ally to declared enemy of Trump. The ex-lawyer went so far as to say that he would be shot by his former friend, but now he openly demands that the process move forward, whoever falls.

The last chapter of the process happened this Thursday, when Trump was formally indicted by a New York grand jury for the payment to Clifford, considered a violation of the laws on the financing of electoral campaigns.

Alvin Bragg, Manhattan’s first black district attorney, inherited an investigation from Trump when he took office in January 2022. He has been heavily criticized by the former president, the first former US president to be charged with a crime.

The prosecutor had stopped the investigation into Trump’s business dealings, but after his team of prosecutors won a trial in 2022 in which the Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud, Bragg convened a new grand jury to examine the payments from secret money.

Trump is scheduled to turn himself in to the authorities next week, although the prosecution has said they are negotiating with the 76-year-old magnate’s lawyers about the conditions under which the judicial proceeding, which has no precedent in history, will be dealt with.