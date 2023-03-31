Mystery in La Plata: they denounce that a white truck “sucks water” and leaves them without a drop

While in La Plata the scarcity of water hits a wide universe of users hard, a problem that worsened to extreme levels throughout the summer, this Friday neighbors warned about the “theft” of liquid in large quantities, carried out by trucks that connect extractor hoses to the public network, which is run by the ABSA company.

This was reported from 56 and 132, Los Hornos, after spotting a large vehicle with a trailer extracting water from the network with a huge hose. According to what they stated, “they make a connection with a main pipe, by means of a thick hose, and fill a tank that is in the box of the vehicle.”

“We believe that they are stealing water from the network. It is a white truck that does not even have identification. Nowhere does it say that it is from ABSA. We are aware that these situations also occur in Gonnet. They are stealing water. Above all, when this happens, they do not we have pressure in our homes,” the neighbors said.

“They come in the morning and in the afternoon to draw water. With the neighbors we do not dare to ask them,” they stated.

In another order, this morning, from 7 and 511, Ringuelet, they denounced the rupture of a pipe in the water network that left “about 20 blocks” without supply. “What they did is crazy, it’s a disaster, we don’t know when they’re going to fix it. We estimate that there are hundreds of users without service at this time,” they said.