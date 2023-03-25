Julian Nagelsmann: Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka find clear words to end

Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka made clear statements about Julian Nagelsmann’s exit from Bayern Munich after the international match against Peru. Both of them can’t quite understand it.

So it was no wonder that the players of the German record champions were welcome conversation partners on the ZDF microphone. DFB captain Joshua Kimmich admitted after the 2-0 win that the football business had “little love and little heart”. “We have to learn to deal with it and live with the decision,” said Kimmich.

When asked how much love and heart he had for the new coach Tuchel, Kimmich then said: “I don’t know him yet. At the end of the day it’s always disappointing when there’s a change of coach because that means that we players failed and didn’t consistently bring the performance to the pitch and were able to get good results.”

“Not passed us without a trace”

His teammate Leon Goretzka was also clear. “I would be lying if we weren’t affected in the last few days. It didn’t leave us unscathed,” Goretzka told ZDF. “I think that’s always extremely difficult. We’ve had a close relationship with Julian Nagelsmann in recent years. I’ve probably seen him more often than my family. And when someone like that isn’t there anymore, like out of nowhere, Then of course it’s a shock for everyone.”