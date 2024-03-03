How much does a week in Miami cost for two people?

Miamirenowned for its vibrant nightlife, iconic beaches and warm climate, is a sought-after tourist destination in the United Statesbut it is among the most expensive cities for travelers.

Miami’s fame as a center of leisure and relaxation is increasing, but so is the cost of enjoying its charms. According to a recent video released by Latin Community in the USA on their TikTok profile, a couple who aspires to spend a week on vacation in the city of the Sun will need to prepare a budget.

He breakfastbeing just the first meal of the day, can cost around $47 for two people, a clear indication of the price level in the city.

He air Transport is another factor to take into account, with flights ranging between $300 and $370 per couple.

Once in Miami, the accommodation It will be the next big outlay, with costs starting from a thousand dollars through platforms like Airbnb, varying depending on the location and quality of the accommodation.

The independence and comfort of having a vehicle to get around is almost essential in a large city like Miami, and rent a car It can cost around $900, plus fuel costs.

The Miami nightlife It is an attraction that many want to experience, but access to the clubs has a price, which can be 250 dollars simply to enter, not including what is consumed inside.

The feeding For two people for a week in Miami is another item that adds weight to the budget, with an approximate estimate of a thousand dollars if you avoid both the cheapest and high-end restaurants.

Las tourist activities, like a boat ride along the coast, also add to the total, sometimes exceeding $70 per excursion. With all these expenses, the estimated cost for two people for a week in Miami would be about 4 thousand dollars, without considering more luxurious experiences.

The economic reality begins to take its toll on Miami’s tourism industry

In 2023, Visit Florida reported a drop in the number of tourists compared to the previous year, falling from 137.4 million to 135.02 million visitors, an indication that travelers are thinking twice before deciding on the expensive vacations offered by the city of the Sun.