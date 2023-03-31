Who is Sophie Binet, 10 things to know about the election of the new general secretary of the CGT

“Can someone run ‘The International’ on stage, please?” » After a week of intense debates and a short night, the CGT announced this Friday, March 31 the composition of its new management team, around Sophie Binet, of the federation of executives. For a thousand or so delegates from all over France, it is the end of a funny closed session in an Auvergne convention center, in the midst of a social movement against pension reform.

1. A duel… And then no

The battle for the succession of Philippe Martinez at the head of the CGT could have been folded in advance. In view of the congress of the confederation, which was held near Clermont-Ferrand from March 27 to 31, the outgoing secretary general had proposed Marie Buisson, secretary general of the small Ferc (Federation Education, Research and Culture – just over 25,000 members). But some of the biggest federations, such as Chemistry or the Railwaymen, were pushing for another candidacy: that of Céline Verzeletti, of the Federation of State Trade Unions, which seemed to them “to bring together the conditions for a broad agreement, a gathering of all the organizations of the CGT”. Olivier Mateu, secretary general of the Departmental Union of Bouches-du-Rhône, very critical of the Martinez line and his way of organizing the social movement, had also announced at the beginning of December that he was a candidate, or rather ” available “as they say at the CGT.

Who will succeed