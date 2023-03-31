NRW ministries: Special investigators should fight against environmental criminals

Cologne City Gazette

Cologne (ots)

Cologne. The Ministry of Justice in North Rhine-Westphalia, led by Green politician Benjamin Limbach, wants to set up a public prosecutor’s office specializing in environmental crime. This is reported by the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger” (Saturday edition). The project has a high priority, a spokesman for the Minister of Justice confirmed: “Especially when environmental crime is committed in an organized manner, it threatens our natural basis of life and economic resources in an unacceptable manner, burdens future generations, damages tax revenue and causes considerable future costs.”

According to the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger”, ten public prosecutors and eight other employees are planned for the new authority called ZeUK NRW. Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) plans to support the public prosecutor’s office with specialized investigators. According to the newspaper, a six-person “Environmental Crime Networking Unit” is to be set up in the State Criminal Police Office. The organized fight against environmental crime is a matter close to the heart of the Greens in particular. The party had always harshly criticized the abolition of the department for environmental crimes under the previous black and yellow government.

Link to article: www.ksta.de/542893

Original content from: Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, transmitted by news aktuell