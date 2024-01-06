228 thousand Venezuelan migrants cross Honduras via the United States

TEGUCIGALPA. – In 2023, 228,889 migrants Venezuelans They crossed Honduras bound for USA . According to information provided by the National Migration Institute (INM), on Friday, January 5, Venezuelans represent 42% of the migrants who passed through the country last year.

The irregular migratory flow received by Honduras From January 1 to December 31, 2023 it was 545,043 people.

“More than 545,045 migrants were assisted by personnel from the National Migration Institute in 2023. Our authorities have guaranteed dignified treatment and respect for human rights,” the organization said.

Of the migrants who crossed Honduras, second place is occupied by those from Cuba (85,969), followed by those who arrived from Haiti (82,249), Ecuador (46,086), Colombia (13,136), Guinea (12,902), China (12,184) and Senegal (8,964).

Likewise, the other 54,664 migrants who entered the country come from more than 30 countries, including Asians and Africans. According to the INM, the number of migrants who entered the country between January and December 2023 is 188.6% higher than those registered in 2022.

Honduras applies laws

According to the executive director of the National Migration Institute, Allan Alvarenga, after President Xiomara Castro’s instructions to protect undocumented immigrants in vulnerable conditions, Honduras The Immigration and Immigration Law applies.

For this, four offices have been set up as authorized entry points, “and thus not charging people for humanitarian reasons, entry into national territory and transit.”

He said that on December 31, the immigration amnesty ended: an average of 650,000 people benefited from the measure.

Source: National Migration Institute of Honduras /Hondudiario