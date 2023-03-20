Lollapalooza 2023, live: Billie Eilish, her spontaneous charisma and the chorus of her fans

Billie Eilish is already among us. One of the headliners came on stage shortly after 10:15 p.m. to close the Flow stage after three days of super action. The American climbed in full tribal trance, with her sporty look and looking for the highest jump in the world. The public, surrendered to her feet, or her wings; and she with a grimace crosses joy and disbelief. As if she, despite her megamillion listeners, couldn’t believe that all those people were there to listen to her.