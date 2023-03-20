Lollapalooza 2023, live: Billie Eilish, her spontaneous charisma and the chorus of her fans

Billie Eilish closes the Flow stage
Billie Eilish is already among us. One of the headliners came on stage shortly after 10:15 p.m. to close the Flow stage after three days of super action. The American climbed in full tribal trance, with her sporty look and looking for the highest jump in the world. The public, surrendered to her feet, or her wings; and she with a grimace crosses joy and disbelief. As if she, despite her megamillion listeners, couldn’t believe that all those people were there to listen to her.
Lil Nas X on stage and everyone dance
lil nas x he’s singing at Lollapalooza and all the flashes are pointing inevitably at him. Committed to his ideas and his actions, the Georgia-born rapper took the stage with one of the festival’s most ambitious performances. His pretentious outfit, his overwhelming dance troupe, the scenery that shows a giant snake, the projections between surreal and cruelly true, everything is pharaonic in his proposal but he does not neglect the word or the message for that reason.
While María Becerra wasted adrenaline on the Flow stage, the Alternative was carried away by the electronic journey of Polo & Bread. The French duo made up of Paul (Polocorp) Armand-Delille and Alexandre (Peter Bread) Grynszpan contrasted with his mantric sounds and an aesthetic that varied between gloomy and luminous according to the melody. One of those typical Lollapaloza numbers, a catalog outside the mainstream that makes its followers fall in love and captivates strangers.
María Becerra shone on the Flow stage
It was one of the most anticipated numbers on the grid and she came out ready to revalidate it. Maria Becerra Flow burst onto the stage with a retro-futurist aesthetic and a dance troupe that followed her in each of her steps. “Are you ready for the show?” The Argentinian Girl?”, he asked in a Maradonian way. And the answer still echoes around the racetrack.
The Becerra show goes through different climates. After the beginning to pure dance, she went into an intimate plan with pianos and acoustics in “Doble vida”. And after sharing her childhood memories with her fans, to pure cumbia at her home in Quilmes, she had the pleasure of reliving them together with the group. Burst.
The list continued with his most anticipated songs, among which “Miénteme” and “Automático” sounded, and he said goodbye amid a shower of little pieces of paper with a big smile, a thank you to his musicians and dancers, and a selfie with his back turned to his unconditional public.
Kali Uchis, miscegenation and sensuality
In his social networks during the preview, Kali Uchis showed how the fans crowded his way to the San Isidro Hippodrome in search of a photo, an autograph or a look. On stage, she explained why she generates so much magnetism among her followers. In a top and miniskirt in brown tones – the same one used by her group of dancers – the American with Colombian roots captivated locals and strangers, with a set that included quotes from Pobre Diabla (Don Omar), Papi Chulo (Lorna) and her hit global and instant “Telepathy”.
Diego Torres and his generation-proof classics
Diego Torres He is celebrating his 30-year career and there is nothing better than doing it on the stage of Lollapalooza 2023. The musician appealed to his large songbook of greatest hits before an audience that was largely unborn when they were recorded. Even so, there was a great party, set to music with themes such as “Trying to be better”, “You” and “Color hope”, supported by a versatile and tight band.
The rain imposed new schedules
Due to the downpours that fell during the afternoon at the San Isidro Hippodrome, the production had to run for a few minutes on the list of artists. In this way, María Becerra will go up after 8:00 p.m. and Billie Eilish is expected shortly after 10:00 p.m. Then, the complete reprogramming.
María Becerra shared the rehearsals of her show for Lollapalooza
In what will be one of the strong points of the day, Maria Becerra will be presented on the Flow stage, and before that, through social networks, he shared the rehearsals of what he assured will be a special day with several surprises. What is speculated is that the cumbia group Burst accompany her on stage to interpret the theme Byethe collaboration between the two that they presented just a few days ago.
The shows are delayed due to the weather in the area
As explained by the company in charge of the official transmission of the event, “for security reasons, due to strong winds at the Lollapalooza property, the shows have delays.”
Cami captivated by force of voice, technique and interpretation
The young Chilean burst onto the Flow stage and from the beginning made it clear that this would not be another presentation, it was the consecration of one of the most outstanding voices on the current scene on this side of the mountain range. Born in Viña del Mar in 1996, she became known in the first season of the television show The Voice Chile, where he obtained second place. After that would come his first record contract and a career that does not stop growing. Currently she is presenting the themes of his third work, published in 2022.