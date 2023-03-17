dollar today | At the end of the week, the exchange market pays close attention to the evolution of the blue and the financial

Free dollars continue to seek their equilibrium price and the blue continues to fluctuate, putting investors on alert. I know all the quotes
By iProfessional
17/03/2023 – 07,12hs
The blue dollar operated in recent days with a marked bullish tenure
How much is the blue dollar trading today?
He Dolar blue It stands at $383 for sale and $380 for purchase.
How financial dollars operate
In the stock market, the dollar counted with settlement (CCL) trades at $400.62; while the MEP is offered at $388.76.
What is the official dollar price
The dstraps minorista oficial trades at $210,21up 59 cents from Wednesday.
In the wholesale market, the US coin is available for an average of $202.94.
Thus, the dollar with the 30% surcharge -contemplated in the COUNTRY tax-, marks an average of $273.27 per unit, and with the advance on account of the Income Tax of 35% on the purchase of foreign currency, to $346 .84.
Meanwhile, the dollar allocated to tourism abroad -and which has a rate of 45%- stands at $367.87, while for purchases over 300 dollars -and which has an additional tax of 25%-, it is located in $420,42.
Financial dollars seek new nominal highs.
The currency gap
Lastly, the exchange gap between the average retail dollar published by the BCRA and the different exchange rates is as follows:
- Blue: 82%
- CCL: 90%
- MEP: 85%