Here the 20-year-old buys petrol in Vetlanda – returned to the place to set fire to the body

At 11:36 a.m., the same day Tove’s body was hidden in the forest outside Vetlanda, a surveillance camera in a store films the 20-year-old buying three bottles of chemical gasoline. According to the 2,400-page preliminary investigation, she must have then returned to the forest and set fire to the body once more.

The 20-year-old previously had a friendly relationship with Tove, but several information that emerged during the investigation point to that relationship ending a few years ago for several different reasons. They have subsequently avoided meeting and talking to each other.

Searched on how to kill

In the search history from the 20-year-old’s phone, it appears that she has searched for “how to easily burn someone inside”. She has also searched for “best revenge on an ex-friend”, “can you die from rat poison” and “murder someone discreetly”.

The indictment also contains a song text that the 20-year-old is said to have written that shows the hatred towards Tove and her sister.

Tells about the strangulation

On Friday, she and the 18-year-old were charged on suspicion of murder and grave breach of peace. According to the indictment, Tove was suffocated to death by strangulation.

In police interrogation, the 20-year-old told: “And then I grab her neck and push.” At the same time, according to the indictment, the 18-year-old allegedly held Tove’s arms, which she has denied in questioning. The body is then transported to a forest area outside Vetlanda.

“It went terribly wrong”

The 20-year-old has previously admitted assault, but not murder.

“It wasn’t meant to be the way it was and I think it’s terrible, of course. It went horribly wrong,” she said in questioning.

She, like the 18-year-old, has also admitted that they moved the body. The 18-year-old claims, however, that she did it under threat.

The 20-year-old is also charged on suspicion of setting fire to an apartment door of a former boyfriend in April 2021.