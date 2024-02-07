Panama gives another blow of authority in the Caribbean Series and beats the Dominican Republic

MIAMI.- Panama wants its fixed place in the Caribbean Series, it shows it with good baseball and victories. The Federales de Chiriquí team won again in Miami 2024, this time with power they beat 3-1 Dominican Republic (Tigres del Licey).

Both teams are already in the semifinals and hope to find out the opponent tonight after Nicaragua faces Venezuela (Tiburones de La Guaira).

A solo home run by Jhonny Santos in the second inning and another by big league Christian Bethancourt in the sixth was enough to support the pitching work of Ernesto Silva, who had another backup streak achieved in the eighth inning.

The right-hander worked for five innings in which he allowed five hits, allowed one run and walked three.

Davis Romero was in charge of the other four innings in which the two men who reached first base did so due to a walk and an error by the first baseman in the ninth inning.

The Istmeños only lost their match against Venezuela (Tiburones de La Guaira) in the first phase.

First thing in the morning, Curacao (Suns) got its ticket to the semifinal after beating Puerto Rico (Criollos de Caguas) 2-0 and leaving the Puerto Ricans without charm and six years without a title, who along with Nicaragua and Mexico are leaving the competition.