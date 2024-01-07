Dolphins could be division champions tonight

MIAMI.- For many, the expression “ win or die ” is just another cliché, a phrase that is used lightly. For the Bills However, it is a faithful reflection of his reality in the face of his visit to the Dolphins de Miami on Sunday night, where the locals could win the AFC Division with a win or a draw.

A loss could very well mean a premature trip home and an invitation to watch the postseason from the couch for the Bills. A victory, on the other hand, would mean the title of the American Conference Eastern Division for the fourth consecutive year, a playoff game at home and the culmination of an irregular campaign on a good note.

The Dolphins have already sealed their ticket to the postseason and have in their hands the possibility of obtaining the AL East crown and it will be with the following result: Victory or Draw against the Buffalo Bills

If they lose, the division title will go to the Bills.

Buffalo looks ready for the mission. After all, he has put his life on the line for the past calendar month after a Week 12 loss left them at 6-6 and surrounded by question marks. A win two weeks later in Kansas City began a four-win streak that has made Josh Allen already the Bills in a rival that nobody wants to see in the postseason.

Depends on Back Tagovaoila, Tyreek Hill and the best offense of the NFL keep their bitter rival out of the playoffs. And by the way, settle accounts.

Dolphins seek to change history:

Tagovailoa has just 1-5 record as a starter against Búfalo, including a crushing 48-20 loss last October. In fact, the leader in passing yards of the NFL He has just five touchdown passes and the same number of interceptions in six career games against the Billsfar from being a winning combination.

Allen, in contrast, has 13 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions against the Dolphins in their last four games. The sixth-year quarterback, in fact, He has found his favorite rival in Miami with 36 scores in 11 games.

That doesn’t mean Miami doesn’t have a chance. An offensive that averaged 30.1 points In the regular season he always has it. But the coach Mike McDaniel He has a lot of work to do with a team that finished 1-4 against rivals with a positive record. Establishing the run against the 15th-best rushing defense could be a good start.

The Dolphins have not won a Division title since the 2008 season.

