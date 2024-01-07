Milei government asks Congress to approve omnibus law

BUENOS AIRES.- He government of the Argentine president Javier Miley asked the country’s Congress to approve the ley “omnibus”, which was presented 10 days ago, and which covers an extensive reform of the State, as well as profound changes in areas such as economic, financial, administrative, social, educational, security, among others.

The Minister of the Interior, Guillermo Francos, stated this Sunday that Argentina “cannot wait four more years” and warned Congress that “if we start discussing a law that does not take a whole year, there will be no more money.”

“We cannot wait four years. What the President is proposing is that we are in an emergency situation like Argentina has never faced before. The Argentine State is destroyed, it does not have the capacity to face the most essential problems that a State has to cover,” he considered. Francos and warned that “there is no time (…) if we start discussing a law that takes us a whole year, there will be no more money.”

The minister asserted that President Milei “has a lot of courage and awakened hope in Argentine society, which is willing to overcome the difficult period that is coming,” reported lanación.com.ar.

Francos assured that “there is a will of the Argentine people to make a transformation” and that this “is perceived by many of the legislators who are in Congress.”

He announced that the Government is making “an effort to have the omnibus law ready with “half a sanction in January.”

The “omnibus” bill presented by the Argentine president a little over a week ago will be debated in the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week following the format of informative meetings.

Last week, Milei addressed the different political forces in the country to ask for their support for the bill, in order to face the “national emergency situation” that Argentina is going through and avoid a “catastrophe.”

The “Omnibus” law, whose name is “Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines”, requests, in principle, that legislative powers be delegated to the Executive Branch until December 31, 2025, extendable until 2027, to declare “a public emergency in economic, financial, fiscal, social, pension, security, defense, tariff, energy, health and social matters.”

“The text includes profound, necessary and urgent reforms in tax, labor, criminal, energy and electoral matters,” said presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni.

The more than 600 articles of the “omnibus” law modify around twenty laws.

Open to negotiate

The ruling party, La Libertad Avanza, was open to negotiating with the different parties in the Chamber of Deputies and affirmed that the Government is willing to introduce changes to the “omnibus” bill.

“We are going to listen to everyone. If we must correct points in the package of laws, we are going to do so,” said the president of the La Libertad Avanza bloc of deputies, Óscar Zago.

In this regard, Zago added that his goal is to get to work and “work on the law” to “have it ready in the middle of the month, if possible.” “We consider that we will have a majority and we will be able to pass it to the Senate,” predicted the legislator.

Source: With information from lanacion.com.ar / Europa Press / Infobae