Anti-Hezbollah groups vandalize Beirut airport screens

BEIRUT, LEBANON — Groups anti-Hezbollah They hacked the information screens of the Beirut international airport as clashes between the Lebanese militant group and the Israeli army intensify along the border.

Information about flight departures and arrivals was replaced by a message accusing the Hezbollah group of putting Lebanon at risk of open war with Israel.

The screens showed a message with logos of a hardline Christian group called Soldiers of God, which has drawn attention over the past year for its campaigns against the LGBTQ+ community in Lebanon, and a little-known group calling itself El Que Speak. In a video statement, the Christian group denied involvement, while the other group shared photos of the displays on their social media channels.

“Hassan Nasrallah, you will no longer have followers if you curse Lebanon with a war for which you will assume responsibility and the consequences,” the message said, repeating the opinion of detractors who over the years have accused Hezbollah of trafficking arms and ammunition through the small Mediterranean country’s only civil airport.

Hezbollah has been attacking Israeli bases and military positions near the country’s northern border with Lebanon since October 8, a day after the war between Hamas and Israel began in Gaza. In return, Israel has been attacking Hezbollah positions.

The near-daily clashes have escalated markedly over the past week, after an apparent Israeli strike in a southern Beirut suburb killed senior Hamas official and commander Saleh Arouri.

In a speech Saturday, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah vowed that the group will retaliate. He dismissed criticism that the group is seeking a full-scale war with Israel, but stressed that if Israel launches one, Hezbollah is ready for a “no holds barred” war.

Source: AP