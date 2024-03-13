Donald J. Trump, the unstoppable Republican candidate

MIAMI – He has been judicially accused four times in a plot of discredit and political persecution unprecedented in the history of the United States, he has faced two impeachment processes with the same objective and allegedly the left and the extreme left declared him “politically dead” on occasions. .. However, former US President Donald J. Trump and the 45th president has never been more on track to return to the White House.

After prevailing without any resistance in his party’s primaries, and after becoming the only Republican to win the Iowa and New Hampshire caucuses, Trump has secured the Republican candidacy for the presidential elections for the third time against all obstacles and harassment. unprecedented political in the history of the Great American Nation.

Faced with Democratic president Joe Biden, 81 years old, and under the public scrutiny of his visibly deteriorating mental and physical health, Trump – just four years younger – emerges as the winner of the November 5 elections in almost all national polls. .

Trump against the “progressives” (socialists)

But all the questions about Trump’s life are fascinating, the answers even more so, because the barriers do not exist in his attitude. The former president’s only obsession is to win and put the United States above any issue.

After countless doubts about his “electoral defeat” in 2020, questioned by tens of millions of Americans and Congressional legislators, Trump has become an awakening for conservatives, the fighting energy they needed to stop the advance of the so-called socialism or “decadent progressivism” of the 21st century, the so-called Cultural Revolution or the highly publicized Agenda 2023 that now extends to 2050, inside and outside the United States.

As some analysts warned for years, the Republicans traveled in time in a lethargy, while currents of the radical left advanced in all sectors of the country, especially hundreds of thousands of young people in universities were indoctrinated with socialist theories under the covering mantle of democracy and free expression.

All this occurred in the view of conservatives as something natural and spontaneous in the democratic system, in the most anti-communist country on the planet and in the middle of the Cold War. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Socialist Camp in Eastern Europe, conservatives around the world believed that communism had disappeared and would not re-emerge. A serious mistake.

For Julian Zelizer, a political scientist at Princeton University, this choice by the Republicans is simply “surprising”.

“This is a unique moment in which the party has supported a leader who governed for a single term,” he considered.

Unprecedented political harassment

In 2016, analysts falsely predicted that Trump would lose the female vote to Hillary Clinton, but that was not the case either.

Now the witch hunt undertaken by “Marxists and fascists” in the service of Biden has, on the contrary, given him more political power and the support of tens of millions of Americans who see the clear intentions of the Biden administration.

“They don’t persecute me, they persecute you, I only hinder them,” he warns his followers.

Trump has been the only president of the United States harassed in an open and brutal way, lacking any political ethics and with nuances of complete revenge and rejection of his direct statements against his enemies, bluntly and without nuances, in black and white; because despite being a billionaire, the former president speaks the language of the working class, of the American who defends injustices and asks that his rights not be vilified by groups that seek to transform traditional American customs and confuse social justice with debauchery and disorder.

Trust is not a good advisor in politics

But be careful not to consider him a winner too soon, his detractors warn.

Trump surprised by winning the 2016 presidential election, but there have been setbacks that conservatives should not fall into a second time.

Contrary to tradition, former governor Nikki Haley, marked by her humiliating primary defeat (only two states and just 90 delegates), refused to support the former president’s candidacy against Biden when she dropped out of the race last week.

Contrary to the intentions of the extreme left and the White House that tries to justify the visible inability of Joe Biden and the enormous crisis of lack of leadership in the Democratic Party, the attacks against Trump have solidified him at the forefront of conservatives and even the independents and former democrats who have joined the conservative ranks and which the mainstream left-wing press does not mention.

Now it remains to be seen if the left has a truly effective plan against Trump’s armor and the enormous support of a movement that has infected many formerly anti-conservatives. This is the imposing MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement, the terror of the extreme left and the White House.

Source: With information from AFP and other sources.