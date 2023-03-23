Doncic is not enough to stop the fall of the Mavericks – Hola News

Chicago (USA), Mar 22 (EFE).- Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, protested this Wednesday for what he considers “perhaps the worst refereeing error in NBA history”, after his team lost 125-127 against the Golden State Warriors.

Cuban referred to an action with 1.54 to play in the third quarter, when the referees handed the ball over to the Warriors, who scored at will with the Mavericks positioned in the other half of the field, convinced that possession belonged to them.

Those two points ended up being decisive for the victory of the Warriors and the Mavericks, who fell to ninth place in the West and see their presence in the postseason in danger, are considering appealing to the NBA.

“I will explain what happened. The umpire said it was Mavs possession. The loudspeaker announced it. Then there was a timeout. During the timeout the referee changed the decision and did not tell us,” Cuban wrote on Twitter.

“Then when the ref saw that we were positioned as if we had possession, he gave the ball to the Warriors. Not a word to us. They had an easy basket, ”he continued.

The owner of the Mavericks also considered that it is “perhaps” the worst arbitration error “in the history of the NBA” and that “all they had to do was warn and they did not.”