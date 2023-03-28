Doncic reactivates the Mavs, Jokic knocks down the 76ers and Batum, the Bulls

Chicago (USA), Mar 27 (EFE) 17 rebounds and twelve assists and Frenchman Nicolas Batum led the Los Angeles Clippers’ victory over the Chicago Bulls with eight triples on NBA night.

PACERS 104 – MAVERICKS 127

The NBA annulled Doncic’s suspension for his sixteenth technique and the Slovenian led with 25 points a momentous victory for the Mavericks at the Pacers field to end his streak of four consecutive losses and seven in the previous nine.

The Mavericks (37-39) pressure the Lakers (37-38) for the tenth place, the last one that gives access to the ‘play-in’.

PISTONS 117 – BUCKS 126

In a duel between the leaders and the bottom of the East, the Bucks inflicted the Pistons the sixth consecutive defeat without needing Giannis, absent with a sore knee.

Khris Middleton sealed 34 points and Brook López (24 points) and Bobby Portis (21) led the comfortable victory of the 2021 NBA champions, who left behind the last loss suffered against the Nuggets.

NUGGETS 116 – 76ERS 111

The Nuggets suffered until the end to knock down a Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid or James Harden, in a night illuminated by a new triple double from the Serbian Nikola Jokic, with 25 points, 17 rebounds and twelve assists.

The Nuggets led by 22 points in the third quarter, but were about to pay for their slump in the fourth quarter, when a 22-8 run by the Sixers brought Doc Rivers’ men within three points.

JAZZ 103 – SUNS 117

Pending the return of Kevin Durant, who could reappear this week, the Suns triumphed in Salt Lake City driven by Devin Booker’s 24 points.

Durant still hasn’t debuted before his new audience after slipping and injuring an ankle on March 9 in the warm-up prior to a Suns-Oklahoma City Thunder. He is expected to reappear this Wednesday at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

KINGS 115 – TIMBERWOLVES 119

The Kings blew their first ‘game point’ to seal their place in the playoffs after 17 years of waiting, the longest in NBA history. To get the ticket they needed to beat the Timberwolves, but a great choral performance by their rivals forced them to postpone the celebrations.

Jaden McDaniels signed 21 points and the Frenchman Rudy Gobert contributed a double double of 16 points and 16 rebounds for some Wolves that add four consecutive victories and are seventh, tied with the Warriors, sixth.

CLIPPERS 124 – BULLS 112

The Clippers, without Paul George or Norman Powell, snapped the Bulls’ six-game road win streak with 24 points and eight of 10 on 3-pointers by Nicolas Batum.

The Clippers are fifth in the West (40-36), in full playoff positions, while the Bulls are tenth in the East and fighting to enter the ‘play-in’. His leading scorer in Los Angeles was Zach LaVine, with 23 points.

KNICKS 137 – ROCKETS 115

Immanuel Quickley lived the best night of his career, endorsing the Rockets forty points, with fourteen of 18 shooting and five of seven on triples.

Julius Randle chipped in with 26 points as the Knicks, who are fifth in the East, bounced back from three straight losses. In the Rockets, bottom of the West, the Spanish Usman Garuba contributed three points, a rebound and three assists in fourteen minutes.

BLAZERS 90 – PELICANS 124

The Pelicans sealed their fifth straight victory, crushing a Blazers already focused on the upcoming season with 29 points from Brandon Ingram and a double-double of 10 points and 21 rebounds from Lithuanian Jonas Valanciunas.

Despite the loss of Zion Williamson, the Pelicans are eighth (38-37) and are only one victory away, and with one game less, behind the Golden State Warriors.

.

– Classifications:

. Eastern Conference:

.1. Milwaukee Bucks 54-21

.2. Boston Celtics 52-23

.3. Philadelphia 76ers 49-26

.4. Cleveland Cavaliers 48-28

.5. New York Knicks 43-33

.6. Brooklyn Nets 40-35

.7. Miami Heat 40-35

.8. Atlanta Hawks 37-38

.9. Toronto Raptors 37-38

10. Chicago Bulls 36-39

11.Washington Wizards 33-42

12.Indiana Pacers 33-43

13. Orlando Magic 32-43

14. Charlotte Hornets 25-51

15. Detroit Pistons 16-59

. Western Conference:

.1. Denver Nuggets 51-24

.2. Memphis Grizzlies 47-27

.3. Sacramento Kings 45-29

.4. Phoenix Suns 40-35

.5. LA Clippers 40-36

.6. Golden State Warriors 39-37

.7. New Orleans Pelicans 38-37

.8. Minnesota Timberwolves 38-37

.9. LA Lakers 37-38

10. Oklahoma City Thunder 37-38

11. Dallas Mavericks 37-39

12. Utah Jazz 35-40

13. Portland Trail Blazers 32-43

14. San Antonio Spurs 19-56

15. Houston Rockets 18-58