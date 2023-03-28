Amaga PAN: alliance in Edomex and Coahuila can fall

The national leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés, warned the candidates running for Va por México (PAN-PRI-PRD) in the State of Mexico and Coahuila, the PRI members Alejandra del Moral and Manolo Jiménez, that the alliance could fall if the PRI departs from the coalition vote in the election process of the INE electoral advisers.

The warning came after a video of deputy Rubén Moreira, head of the PRI bench in the Chamber of Deputies, was released, in which he dismissed the risk of morenista profiles appearing to integrate the INE General Council.

“I do not qualify badly because of kinship or closeness, for two things. First, because people are responsible for what each one does. And second, because in history there are many cases of directors married to public figures or who were married with public figures,” Moreira said.

That message provoked skepticism in the ranks of the PAN. Marko Cortés picked up on the concern that prevails among his co-religionists in the heat of a session of the Permanent Commission that took place this Monday.

“The alliance can fall if they vote differently,” he warned Alejandra del Moral and Manolo Jiménez who joined the work of the conclave in a video call, to whom he informed that Va por México will try to challenge the election process of the quintets for INE directors .

Federal deputy Lisette López was one of the voices raised to warn that the PRI could play crooked. “They are always the same,” she insisted.

Alejandra del Moral promised the PAN members to observe the blue and white principles in case they win the Governorship.

Anuar Azar, leader of the PAN in the State of Mexico, assured that the PRI has not given the position to Morena in the state.

Through a statement, it was reported that the Permanent Commission of the PAN had approved, “unanimously”, to reject the selection process carried out by the Technical Evaluation Committee, regarding the appointments of the proposals of the Presidency and Councils of the INE.

“This is due to the bias, the untidiness of the process, the lack of suitability of various profiles due to lack of knowledge in electoral matters, close ties with Morena and kinship with government officials, within the quintets that were sent to the Chamber of Deputies .

“That is why the CEN and the PAN Parliamentary Group in the Chamber of Deputies are instructed to carry out all actions of a legal and political nature, aimed at ensuring that the appointment of the new INE directors adhere to the principles of impartiality, objectivity, legality and certainty, established in article 41 of the Constitution”.