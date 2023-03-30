These are the credit cards with the highest Total Annual Cost in 2023

Today we will tell you which are the banks that charge the highest percentage of Total Annual Cost (CAT) for having a credit cardthis according to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (driving).

Therefore, if you are going to contract one of these, it is better to review the information before acquiring it, in accordance with the provisions of the Law for the Protection and Defense of Financial Services Users.

In Mexico, the bank that charges the most CAT for credit cards is Banorte, with 106.6%, without taking VAT into account.

Scotiabank is the second bank with the highest CAT, at 103.3%, also without VAT, for its Scotia Travel Clásica.

Afirme, with its Classic card, is the third to offer a higher CAT, with 94.1%.

Santander is in fourth place with its Fiesta Rewards Clásica with 92.9% of the CAT, also without VAT.

And for the fifth place, there is Citibanamex, with 84.1% of the CAT of its Clásica Citibanamex, also not counting VAT.

Finally, the Condusef announced the banks that charge less Total Annual Cost in Mexico:

Banregio, 50.8%

HSBC, 53.2%

BBVA, 67.4%

Bancoppel, 72%

Banco del Bajio, 74.9%

Inbursa, 75.9%

