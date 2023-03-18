Mars rover involuntarily drags around more rocks

The small Mars stones that have stuck to the wheels will probably accompany the rover to the end of its days.

Before his use on the Mars surface became the Perseverance-Rover extensively tested and all conceivable scenarios played through. The technicians of the NASA probably not expected. Before pretty much a year became a not too small stone discovered, located at the left, front Rad of the Rovers has fixed. The boulder has been there for an Earth year, spinning on its wheels across the red planet’s surface.

More stones discovered A few weeks ago a another stone spotted in front, right Rad located. This is also still there and accompanies the Perseverance Rover. Now NASA has announced in a tweet that there is another stone in one Rover wheel fixed has, namely in right rear wheelas can be seen in images from the “Rear Right Hazard Avoidance Camera”.

Mars material on all wheels And also on that left rear wheel is Martian rock that travels with the rover. There is a bigger stone there though not recognizable. Rather, they are smaller pebbles and something Sand.