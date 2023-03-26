Don’t be frightened

Frankfurter Rundschau

The US-led West is right when it reacts calmly to the announcement by Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin that he intends to station nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus. Part of Putin’s strategy is to demonstrate strength internally with ever new threats and to unsettle opponents externally. But Putin cannot afford to lose the support of China in particular. And Beijing has unequivocally defined the use of nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine as a red line. With this step, Putin is also making it clear how great his influence is and how much Belarus is already a vassal state, in which Putin stationed weapons when it suits him strategically. Finally, the Kremlin ruler reminds everyone that Russia is nuclear-armed, which is why Ukraine’s western allies are not supplying all the weapons Kiev is demanding.

