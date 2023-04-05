Dozens of deputies sanctioned for their behavior in the National Assembly

The office of the National Assembly, its highest authority, sent this Wednesday, April 5 a ” recall the order “ to several dozen deputies, mostly rebellious, to sanction behavior “which damage the image of the institution”during the heated debates on the pension reform.

The call to order, the weakest disciplinary sanction provided for by the regulations, “will be done individually to the deputies concerned”, said the Presidency of the Assembly in a press release. About eighty deputies will be sanctioned in this way, a parliamentary source told AFP.

They cite Jul and Robespierre… LFI’s “sans-cravate” shake up the Assembly

These are in particular the “deputies who waved placards or opposed the intervention of the ushers” March 16, “thus causing a tumult”is it specified in the press release.

“64 years old is no”: LFI deputies sanctioned

That day, in a deafening uproar, the deputies of the Nupes had brandished signs “64 years old is no” in the hemicycle, singing the Marseillaise, disrupting the speech of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne who came to trigger 49.3.

Calls to order also target the deputies who had communicated on social networks during the closed-door debates of the joint joint committee (CMP) between deputies and senators, on March 15, on the reform. Here again, these are deputies from the Nupes.

“My dear colleagues, we are not in an amphitheater…”

Moreover, several deputies are called to order for having “breaks the rules of communication with the outside from the hemicycle”, during a report broadcast on France 2, for which they had worn lavalier microphones. The LR deputy Aurélien Pradié and the socialist Arthur Delaporte are particularly concerned, according to a parliamentary source.

“Acts that degrade the image of the institution”

The Bureau, in which representatives of the various political groups participate, took its decision by a “consensus, apart from LFI”said one participant.

The highest body of the Assembly “Wishes to solemnly mark its disapproval of such actions which degrade the image of the institution and affect through it that of democracy”is it indicated in the press release of the presidency.

In addition to individual calls to order, all MEPs will receive a letter “recalling all the rules intended to frame and guide” their behaviour.

The group of LFI deputies denounced the sanctions, described as “a new act of authoritarianism by a bunkered political power, unable to understand that the popular and parliamentary protest on the subject will not stop without the withdrawal of the reform”.