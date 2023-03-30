Dragon Ball Z: This dangerous villain returns under the illustration of Toyotaro

Dragon Ball Z continues to hold the throne of the best time that the Akira Toriyama franchise has. The transformations of the warriors and the villains that appeared made the series shine with its own light during the nineties.

Its reach is so great that to this day it continues to attract the attention of the fan service of the series and leads the views on CrunchyRoll, in the countries where it is available.

One of Dragon Ball Z’s villains, who sometimes goes under the radar, has returned under the illustrative pen of Toyotaro. The top designer of the work of Akira Toriyama used to draw old characters of the sensei, in something that he used to call “The Doodle of the month”.

For this end of March, he has chosen the person responsible for the chaos on Earth during the third arc of Dragon Ball Z, Garlic JR.

“He first appeared in the movie ‘Dragon Ball Z’ released in 1989, and later appeared in the original television anime episode ‘Makyosei Hen’. He is a demon who inherited the will of his father, Garlic, who held a grudge against God, ”explained the official site about the character.

Garlic JR threatens the tranquility of the Earth by releasing a substance that turns all the characters into evil. Gohan has to deal with this and endures a brutal battle all by himself while still a child.

The arc was very short and served as a prelude to the stories in which Trunks from the future, Cell and the Androids come out.