Draw that knows the defeat for Bravos

A penalty marked by VAR allowed the Gallos de Querétaro to score their second goal at minute 84 and rescue the 2-2 draw against the Bravos de Juárez on Sunday night, a draw that tastes like defeat to the eleventh Juarez.

The Braves had to row against the current when they found themselves down with a ‘dressing room goal’, after Rodrigo López shot hard inside the area in minute two to beat Alfredo Talavera.

It wasn’t until 58′ that the Juárez team got an equalizer through Maxi Olivera, who with his left foot masterfully took a free kick outside the area to send the ball into the back of the net.

Bravos had control of the game and at minute 69 Jordan Sierra was encouraged to shoot from the outskirts of the big area. His shot went high, goalkeeper Gil Alcalá trusted him and when he least expected it the ball was already rocking his goal nets.

In a corner kick in favor of Gallos, the Bravos defense rejected the ball, play continued until a minute later the VAR spoke to the referee, who reviewed the corner kick and determined that Alejandro Arribas had pushed a player. rival to decree the maximum penalty.

With the tie, Bravos reaches 13 units in the Clausura 2023.

After the early goal it seemed that the night was closing in on the Bravos, because at minute four Tomás Molina was painted yellow.

In addition to the goal, Gallos did not generate much danger, but neither did the Juárez team in the first 20 minutes and the game was closed in the midfield.

Little by little, the Braves began to have more possession of the ball and generate more offensive plays.

At minute 24 ‘El Toro’ Fernández drove the ball diagonally, crossed the area to the right and sent a cross that Molina finished off with a very weak shot into the hands of goalkeeper Gil Alcalá.

A minute later, Gallos had a corner kick that the Bravos defense rejected well, the ball reached ‘Toro’, who led from his own field to the enemy field, faced a defender who was able to reject the ball, it fell to Denzell García, who was encouraged to shoot, but Alcalá deflected and Kevin Balanta cleared the ball almost over the goal line.

The Braves turned to the attack in the last minutes of the first half, but could not capitalize on any arrival with a goal.

Highlighter

Roosters 2, Bravos 2

goals

1-0, Min. 2, Rodrigo Lopez

1-1, min. 58, Maxi Olivera

1-2, Min. 69, Jordan Sierra

2-2, Min. 84, Pablo Barrera (P)