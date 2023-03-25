Earth Hour: what are the small individual actions to take care of the environment | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Saturday March 25, 2023 | 9:00 a.m.

This year Earth Hour adds another initiative to its already traditional voluntary power blackout between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. local time in each city. #KMPorElPlaneta or #VueltaAlPlaneta is a challenge that highlights the values ​​of sport, such as effort and teamwork, to demonstrate that individual cooperation with small actions also matters to overcome the climate crisis.

The easiest operation and already integrated into environmental practice is to turn off all the lights in the house for 60 minutes on March 25. The challenge: that each entire city is left almost in the dark, with only a few buildings illuminated. That combination of simplicity and visibility makes Earth Hour a very popular tool for raising awareness about the need to stop climate change and protect the Earth.

The Earth Hour Foundation, which promotes the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), has created this massively accessible form of activism but also proposes that this time serve us to think about all the other things we can do, throughout the year, in favor of the environment. atmosphere.

You can, for example, commit to cleaning a beach or a park, planting a tree or cooking only with natural and local ingredients, among many other things that we tell you about here.

Beginnings of Earth Hour

Sydney, a city in Australia, was the cradle of Earth Hour in 2007. Currently, there are more than 190 countries that are mobilizing to raise awareness about the environmental problem, due to the fact that deforestation, droughts, floods, the melting of the Arctic, the extinction of species and food shortages, among other factors.

Other ways to help the planet

One way to cooperate to take care of our environment is to modify our diet. 75% of deforestation is related to food production. 24% is due to greenhouse gas emissions from livestock.

It is expected that by 2050 the world population will grow to 9,000 million people, so it is advisable to consume less meat, fish, eggs and dairy products. Species such as tuna, salmon, pollock and sea bass are in danger, as their natural community has decreased by 90% due to overfishing, as indicated by data from the Earth Hour page.

The governments of some countries have raised problems related to the excessive fishing of these specimens. They have implemented aquaculture, which is a set of techniques to not depend on wild specimens of these species. For this reason, there are tuna, cod and salmon farms.

It is also very important to try to waste less food: 931 million tons are wasted annually, according to figures from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). And, at the same time, one tenth of the world’s population suffers from hunger.

It is a good idea to check expiration dates on groceries and buy only what will be consumed. It is essential to store food correctly and plan its preparation.

You also have to think about what items we use to cook. Palm oil, in addition to being harmful to health because it raises cholesterol levels, is key to deforestation in some countries. In some regions of Asia, America and Africa there is a large number of felling to produce it, in addition to burning of jungle areas for plantations.

Another way to cooperate, on a daily basis, is to use the bicycle more or walk short distances, because in addition to polluting less, it is healthier for us. Using public transportation more is another method. Also sharing the car between several people is an option; It is always good to check the engine and the level of the tires, since driving with inadequate pressure can translate into extra fuel consumption. That is, in more emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere.

When going on vacation, it is advisable to travel to local destinations to avoid using a plane or that the flight is non-stop. The more takeoffs and landings, the more environmental pollution.

Eliminate the use of plastic

For a couple of years several countries have been discussing the eradication of the use of plastic. More than eight million tons pollute the water each year, so the oceans could contain more plastic than fish by 2050.

Experts mention that we could be ingesting around five grams of plastic particles. It is important to stop using single-use plastic bags, bottles and glasses. It is recommended, for example, that you take the container with you to buy food and do not use plastic cutlery or straws.

Concerning water scarcity

Only 2.5% of the water on Earth is fresh, and it is used in agriculture, industry and in supplying the population in general. So in 2030 we will face a serious water shortage.

Global warming has caused a lack of rain in various parts of the world. This causes droughts, considered to be the biggest risks for wildfires and sandstorms.

There is also a shortage for human consumption and for agriculture, livestock and industry. This would cause a lack of food and even endangers the continuity of some plant species that need a large amount of water to develop.

With small actions we will make a change: turn off the faucet when brushing your teeth, take shorter showers, use the washing machine only when there is a full load of clothes, and check your plumbing for leaks.

unplug

Another action that helps the planet is to turn off lights and electronic devices not only from 8:30 to 9:30 at night on the last Saturday of March, local time in each city, but as a habit when they are not in use. Appliances such as the dishwasher and clothes dryers could leave the homes. It’s also important to minimize heating or air conditioning, setting it on a timer so it doesn’t stay on all night.

Traditional light bulbs can be replaced with compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs). These help save around 150 pounds of CO2 per year. They produce the same amount of light with only a third of the electricity and last up to 10 times longer. You also save energy when using the microwave, since it requires 50 percent less energy than conventional ovens.

Batteries cause damage to health and the environment. Many companies and service providers will accept your old batteries and dispose of them properly or recycle them.

About 40% of the heavy metals in landfills, including lead, mercury and cadmium, come from electronic equipment and other waste, as the US Environmental Protection Agency reports.

It is also important to recycle PET bottles: with 26 of them a polyester suit is made. Five PET containers produce enough fiber to fill a ski jacket.

Take care of natural spaces

Another good job for the Earth is to collect its garbage from forests, beaches, seas, rivers and of course, cities. Also planting trees, which produce oxygen, reduce CO2, absorb polluting gases and regulate temperature, among other benefits.

When exploring an outdoor area it is better if we walk along the marked paths, instead of intervening among the plants, and not touch, pick up or feed any animal that we come across. Not removing rocks, corals, or branches helps maintain natural structures; You also need to choose a reef-safe sunscreen.

Grow your own food

Organic products generate less environmental pollution, since fertilizers are not used. Environmental organizations recommend, for those who have a garden at home, to have their own garden where they can grow their own food, fresh and full of nutrients.

People who live in apartments can choose to consume only local and seasonal products: a responsible and sustainable practice. We also take care of the environment when we do not choose fruits that come from the other side of the world, whose transfer has caused polluting emissions.