Eckental: Fatal accident on a farm – “As a tame cop” attacks Senior

On Monday afternoon (March 27), a 68-year-old farmer suffered life-threatening injuries while working on the farm in Eckental (Erlangen-Höchstadt district). The man died at the scene of the accident. The police of Middle Franconia reported about it.

Around 4 p.m., a 68-year-old farmer was cleaning the stables of the Bovine in a district of corner valley. For this purpose, family members previously brought the cows outdoors while a bull with the man in the stable remained.

“Known to be tame”: Bulle was allowed to stay in the stable during clean-ups

For an incomprehensible reason, the hitherto known as a tame bull with his head against the torso of the 68-year-old. The farmer was thrown to the ground with serious injuries and lost consciousness by the force of the animal.





The relatives of the 68-year-old noticed what was happening and immediately rushed to his aid. Despite the immediate first aid and promptly initiated resuscitation measures by alerted rescue workers and an emergency doctor, the farmer succumbed to his serious injuries on the spot.

The Central Franconia Criminal Police Service took the first criminal police measures at the scene of the accident. The further investigations were taken over by the competent commissariat of the Erlangen criminal police.

Was it an accident? Police see no evidence of wrongdoing

From the point of view of the criminal police, there were no evidence of misconduct. Likewise, there were no indications of criminal activity. It is therefore assumed that the accident was tragic.

