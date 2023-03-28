Motorsport Games is delaying its Indycar game indefinitely

Florida-based Motorsport Games, which a number of years ago bought up, among other things, the studio behind Rfactor 2, has been plagued with a lot of problems in the last two years, and in addition to empty coffers, angry fans, the release of a miserable Nascar game and the lack of (promised) content to Rfactor 2, they have now announced that the hyped, official Indycar game will not be released this fall as originally planned. Instead, it will roll out on store shelves next year at the earliest. In addition, it looks like Motorsport Games’ cash has really run out and that right now they can’t really afford to continue development without external help.

The recently released financial report reads:

“Based on this cash and cash equivalents position, and the Company’s average cash burn, we do not believe we have sufficient cash on hand to fund our operations for the remainder of 2023 and that additional funding will be required in order to continue operations.”

What do you think, will Motorsport Games Indycar game ever be released?