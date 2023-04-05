Ecovacs Goat G1: Smart robotic lawnmower with easy setup

The Ecovacs Goat G1 is a smart mowing robot. If necessary, it can even climb gradients of 45 percent. The cutting height of the Ecovacs Goat G1 can be between three and six centimetres. Similar to modern mop vacuum cleaners, the Ecovacs Goat G1 has a camera on the front. The camera detects obstacles and avoids objects that should not be mowed. The other safety features include the animal protection mode, which is not only important for pet owners. When the animal protection mode is activated, no mowing is started between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., because hedgehogs are out and about in the garden here, for example. The manufacturer specifies the battery capacity as 5200 mAh. The docking station is IPX4 certified, while the robot has an IPX6 certification. The Ecovacs Goat G1 is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant.

The Ecovacs Home app is free fr Android and iOS available. The application guides the user through the initial setup of the robotic lawnmower. In the case of a single garden without large-area obstacles, the two sensors included in the scope of delivery are sufficient according to the setup assistant. The manufacturer states that the Ecovacs Goat G1 is suitable for gardens up to 1,600 square meters. If you have a garden that big, you probably need the Goat Auto-Connection Module as well. Depending on the Wi-Fi infrastructure, it may be necessary to purchase that connection module to operate the Goat G1. This is particularly suitable for areas where only a weak WLAN signal is available. However, the connection module requires a SIM card. The quite compact device is inserted into the underside of the mowing robot. In order for the Ecovacs Goat G1 to perform its first task, mapping the garden, the battery should be 50 percent charged. If the battery of the robotic lawnmower is full enough, the outer borders of the garden can be driven.

easy installation

In addition to the very good workmanship, the Ecovacs Goat G1 also has a positive navigation. The app control shows that Ecovacs has already had experience with robots. The manufacturer succeeds in changing from the living room to the front yard. The camera of the Ecovacs Goat G1 can be called up via the app. In this way, the garden can be checked even when you are not there. Ecovacs attaches great importance to safety, which is also shown by the stop button on the top. No-go areas can be set in the app. These can be added and later removed again. For example, if you put a table in the garden in summer, a restricted area can be set up for it. Not every setting can be changed via the app: the cutting height is set manually on the robotic lawnmower. You can use a dial on the Ecovacs Goat G1 to set how much grass you want left. If the Goat G1 is lifted, the robotic lawnmower stops automatically. Once lifted, the robotic lawnmower can be reactivated by entering the PIN. This feature also serves as anti-theft protection. If necessary, a mowing process can be stopped via the app. Unlike the stop button, no pin code is required in this case to resume work. As a little extra, the Ecovacs Goat G1 has a so-called garden guard mode. In that, the docked robotic lawnmower recognizes people within a radius of 7 meters. If people have been discovered, the app warns of possible intruders.

For many, the effort required to install the Goat G1 is already an important argument in favor of the robotic lawnmower: the installation of the Goat G1 does not require any wiring in the home garden. The robotic lawnmower uses transmission masts to find its way around the garden. Our colleague Timm Mohn is impressed by the mowing work of the Ecovacs Goat G1. The robot reliably works through all permitted areas in the garden. The Goat G1 is currently available from the manufacturer for 1,599.99 euros available. The Auto Connection Module lists the manufacturer for 99 euros. The module is currently available as a free gift on the Goat G1 article page. The three items currently also include two knife replacement sets. In addition, the code “ECOVACS5” currently saves 5 percent when shopping. Additional navigation bars can be added to the shopping cart at check-out. A wireless beacon costs 99 euros each. Depending on the size of the area, two to three additional navigation barks can be recommended.

More from Timm: nerdbench

Tim on YouTube