Quentin Tarantino’s last film – first details known!

You should stop when it’s most beautiful. Cult director Quentin Tarantino apparently took this old wisdom to heart some time ago. Already in year 2012 he announced that he wanted to “retire” at the age of 60 and after his tenth film. The reason he gave at the time was that a director’s worst films usually come to the end of his career in the cinemas. And that one bad film would spoil the reputation of three good films.

That’s what Quentin Tarantino’s last film is about

This risk wants Quentin Tarantino apparently not coming. The legendary filmmaker (Pulp Fiction, Death Proof) will be born on March 27, 2023 60 years old. And just in time for his self-imposed “retirement age” as a director, he apparently has the script finished writing his planned last film.





It is said to be in Quentin Tarantino’s tenth film Pauline Kael go, a real person who was one of the most influential film critics and writers in Hollywood in the 1970s. Quentin Tarantino is said to be a big fan of Pauline Kael, who was one of the first program cinemas operated in the USA. She died in 2001, marked by Parkinson’s disease, at the age of 82.

What is the name of Quentin Tarantino’s last film and who is in it?

The shooting of the tenth film of Quentin Tarantino are said to start in the fall. Quentin Tarantino’s final film The Movie Critic hot – when it will be in the cinemas is not yet known. Also about the occupation you don’t know anything yet. But one can strongly assume that the master director old companions like Samuel L. Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz and Zoë Bell will once again gather around him.

Source: The Hollywood Reporters