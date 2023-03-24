SIFU unveils its free extension in video before its release on Xbox

SIFU was also present at the Future Games Show to reveal a little more about its next expansion.

SIFU is coming to Xbox next week!

The Arenas DLC is indeed scheduled for next week, and will also mark the arrival of the game on Xbox consoles. This trailer shows some gameplay of the different modes and the least we can say is that we can’t wait to discover the game.

For those who don’t know, the Arenas extension is free, and offers 9 new locations and 45 challenges spread over 5 game modes. Up to 10 hours of additional play are promised by the studio.

Originally released on PS4, PS5 and PC (via the Epic Games Store) as well as on Nintendo Switch, SIFU is expected on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Steam on March 28th. Several editions are available for pre-order, including a limited physical version to be found below.