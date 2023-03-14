How to transfer pictures from Switch to PC or smartphone?

No one can deny that the Nintendo Switch is indeed a great console. However, this does not prevent it from sometimes causing some disappointments. Starting with the very little internal memory that the device has, for example.

In case you don’t have a memory card installed, it is impossible to download many games. With such a small memory, he ends up being limited by this. And so, saving screen prints, of memorable moments in the game, is complicated.

The good news is that it is possible to transfer photos from Nintendo Switch to your phone or computer. So, check out the step by step on how to do it below.

How to transfer photos to your PC?

Credit: Disclosure/Canva

This transfer method is simpler, than using mobile phone. However, you need to use a USB cable. See the step-by-step below:

Connect the computer to the console via a USB-C cable;

Then access the settings no console;

no console; Once that’s done, choose Data management;

Afterwards, choose Copy to a computer via USB;

Then, on your PC, access the File Explorer ;

; Once this is done, select Nintendo Switch and choose the album that you want to copy;

and choose the that you want to copy; Copy the files you want to transfer, and paste it on your PC wherever you want;

When finished with the process, tap disconnect the console.

How to transfer photos to your cell phone?



Credit: Disclosure/Canva

Although it is a little laborious, the process is not complicated. Plus, it’s wireless. See the step-by-step below:

Login Album no Nintendo Switch;

no Nintendo Switch; Then select a screenshot or video, and tap the A key;

Afterwards, tap Send to Smartphone;

Once that’s done, choose Send one or tap send a batch (send up to 10 screenshots);

or tap (send up to 10 screenshots); After, digitized o QR code on the screen with your device;

on the screen with your device; Done that, digitized the second QR code with your device;

with your device; Finally, wait until it finishes and press End.

You can do this as many times as you like and then you can do whatever you want from there.

Exporting Images with Switch Buddy

If you don’t like any of these options above, know that you can use the Switch Buddy app. Below, see how this process works.

Download the Switch Buddy app (Android | iOS);

Then open the image menu on the Nintendo Switch;

Once that’s done, choose an image or video that you’re going to transfer from the Switch, and press the button A ;

; Then choose Send to smartphone, and scan the QR Code that appears;

and scan the QR Code that appears; Right after, choose the network that appears to connect with Wi-Fi;

Select the photos and videos you want to transfer from Nintendo Switch;

Ready. The files will be transferred.

It is important to note that once you save the images on your cell phone, you can also send them to your computer via the cloud. Or, you can use any type of connection, either via cable or other options.

Furthermore, you can also share the files with your friends on social networks, and thus show off your best moments playing with the Nintendo console.